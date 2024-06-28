After an interminable two-year wait, BTS' Jimin has unleashed "Smeraldo Garden Marching Band" with Loco and it's even more sensational than anticipated. The "Like Crazy" crooner initially teased this musical gem and its producers back in August 2022. Now, on June 28, BTS' label treated fans to the long-awaited music video for this pre-release track. Once you hit play, prepare to be dazzled by Jimin and Loco's electrifying vocals set against an infectious beat. Their harmonies? Absolute magic! And the video? Utterly enchanting. Watch as Jimin and Loco frolic and lounge amidst a picturesque flower field, serving up visuals that redefine adoration. Don't miss out—dive into the splendour right here! BTS’ Jimin Looks Dashing As Ever Flaunting Multiple Looks in Exclusive K-Pop Concept Photos for Solo Project ‘MUSE’.

BTS' Jimin Vibes With Loco In this New Track

