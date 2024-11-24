BTS’ V ‘Winter Ahead’ Teaser Featuring Singer Park Hyo Shin Out; ARMY Goes Wild Over Kim Taehyung’s Appearance in the Single – See Reactions

BigHit Music recently announced the digital single "Winter Ahead" by BTS member V (Kim Taehyung) also featuring renowned Korean singer Park Hyo Shin. The teaser for the single, released on November 24, has ignited excitement among ARMY. The visually stunning video showcases V's introspective journey, depicting him in moments of vulnerability and artistic expression. The song, a jazz-pop track, promises to captivate listeners with its serene vocals and poignant message about the solace found in companionship. The single is scheduled to premiere on November 29th at 2 PM KST (10:30 PM IST). Check out fans' reactions to the song below. Kim Taehyung aka V Becomes the Only BTS Member To Win ‘Trend of the Year – K-Pop Solo’ Award at 2024 Korea Grand Music Event.

'Speechless'

I AM SPEECHLESS KIM TAEHYUNG!!! pic.twitter.com/fz6gcvYs8d — thv updates (@DailylofV) November 24, 2024

'OMG'

'Kim Taehyung is Coming'

'Can't Wait'

LET'S GO!! CANT WAIT FOR KIM TAEHYUNG CHARISMATIC WORK🥳😭 https://t.co/49XfCNGjyg pic.twitter.com/WJ0sHLGE46 — Lua⁷ 😼meow is HAPPY 🐟 (kinda ia) (@yoonmuse13) November 24, 2024

Watch "Winter Ahead" Teaser:

