Mamamoo will be making a comeback soon with MIC ON, their 12th mini album for which they have released a comeback poster. A new music video titled "Illella" will also be releasing and Solar's solo concept photo is now out. She looks stunning in a pink gown and a half worn satin pink jacket. MAMAMOO's Solar Gives Manager A Half-Buzz Cut After He Agreed To It.

View Image Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)