Mamamoo's Moonbyul and Solar will reportedly be making their debut as the group's first unit, at the end of August. Their agency RBW Entertainment confirmed the two will be releasing an album as well. Jang Nara, Korean Singer, Announces Her Marriage to Non-Celebrity Boyfriend.

View More Details Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)