NCT's Johnny, Jungwoo and Jaehyun were recently injured during a commercial shoot after the structure of the jungle gym set collapsed. They were immediately rushed to the hospital and their results will be out after thorough examination. Jungwoo's appearance on Music Core will be cancelled if there is a change in the future schedule. NCT Dream The Movie – In A Dream: Documentary on the South Korean Pop Group To Release in India on December 10.

