Squid Game 2 has spared no effort in cementing its place as one of the most-watched series in history. Released on December 26, the Lee Jung-jae-led thriller has captivated audiences worldwide. During the promotion of the second season, Lee Jung-jae, the show's lead, was asked if he had seen any Indian films. He responded by praising several masterpieces, noting that India has remarkable filmmakers and a thriving film industry. He also expressed hope for future collaborations between Indian and Korean productions. ‘Squid Game’ Season 3 Plot Revealed! Hwang Dong Hyuk and Lee Jung Jae’s Survival Thriller Series Set to Jump 10–20 Years Ahead – Here’s the Scoop.

Lee Jung-Jae Praises Indian Cinema, Hopes for Future India-Korea Production Collaborations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galatta Media (@galattadotcom)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)