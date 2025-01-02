The world is hooked on Squid Game 2, which dropped in December 2024 and has fans buzzing non-stop! But, just when you thought things couldn’t get crazier, the rumours about Lee Jung-Jae, the star of Squid Game 2, joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) hit the internet. Speculation started circulating on December 30, with insider reports hinting at a possible MCU role for the actor. However, Lee Jung-jae’s agency, Artist Company, quickly shut them down, saying, "We have not received any offers." So, it looks like we’ll have to wait for the next big thing from Lee Jung-Jae, but MCU fans can chill for now! ‘Squid Game Season 3’ Release Date Leaked? Netflix Accidentally Reveals When Korean Series Finale Will Premiere on Streaming – Find Out!.

Lee Jung-Jae Not In MCU

