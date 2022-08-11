Narco-Saints focuses on an ordinary entrepreneur who joins a secret government mission in an attempt to capture a Korean drug lord, after he is framed for crimes related to him. The drug lord operates in South America and the NIS approach the entrepreneur with the secret mission offer to catch him. Narco-Saints is based on true events and will release on Netflix on September 9. Park Hae Soo and Kim Da Mi To Star in Sci-Fi Disaster Film 'Great Flood'!

Watch Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)