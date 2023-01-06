In the recent Video by Viral Materialz, the daughter of pop star Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, North West, is seen dressed up like her dad. She dressed up like her dad for her new TikTok Video. The video of the same is going viral on social media, and internet users are responding to it with love. Check out this viral video here. Kanye West Calls Elon Musk 'Half Chinese' After Twitter Suspension (View Post).

Watch The Video Here

North West dresses up as her dad, Kanye West, in new TikTok video. https://t.co/mausfhpedQ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)