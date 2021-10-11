Today is the sixth day of the grand Ramlila being held in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. Popular Ramlila of Ayodhya will be held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The grand epic started on the evening of October 6 Doordarshan National channel will host the live streaming of Ayodhya's Ramlila. The live telecast of the Ramlila starts from 7 pm to 10 pm every day. It will continue till Dussehra (October 15). People can catch the live streaming of Ayodhya Ki Ramleela on the offcial YouTube Channel of Doordarshan National.

Here Is The Live Streaming Link:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)