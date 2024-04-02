Ever since the release of Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life, there has been controversy surrounding whether the intimate scenes between Najeeb (played by Prithviraj Sukumaran) and a goat, as depicted in the book, were actually shot for this survival drama. The book subtly hints at Najeeb having an intimate moment with a goat in the desert, leading to speculation that the scene was shot but later removed by the censor board. During a promotional event for Aadujeevitham, writer Benyamin mentioned that a controversial scene was filmed but did not meet the censor board’s approval. Director Blessy has debunked the rumours in an interview with Manorama News’ ‘Nere Chovve’. The filmmaker shared that no such intimate scenes with the goat were ever shot or submitted to the censor board. He was quoted as saying, “I’m not sure if someone is deliberately creating these rumours. I hope the audience will distance themselves from such rumours.” Aadujeevitham: SHOCKING! Prithviraj Sukumaran Goes Fully Nude in Blessy's Survival Drama (SPOILER ALERT).

Watch Director Blessy’s Interview Below:

