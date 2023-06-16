A fake photoshopped picture of Allu Arjun's face in Adipurush is going viral on Twitter, and netizens are raising mischievous hell by spreading the photo on the platform. Many are captioning the photo saying Allu Arjun makes a cameo in Adipurush. Check out the original and the fake stills from the film and what netizens are saying about it. Adipurush: Om Raut’s Old Tweet Trolling Shah Rukh Khan’s FAN Goes Viral After His Prabhas-Starrer Gets Criticised for Poor VFX!
Allu Arjun in Adipurush
You will be shocked to see Allu Arjun in Adipurush.#AdipurushReview#Adipurshpic.twitter.com/YFgAmgMQPG
— :-📨◦ÄÐÐ¥◦$наїкн (@AlamNawab143) June 16, 2023
We Are Shook For Sure
It's Nice to Volunteer
Such a nice gesture of #AlluArjun doing cameo in #Adipurushpic.twitter.com/Axl85Xjpdx
— அஜித் கார்த்திக் (@Ajit_karthi) June 16, 2023
A Disaster
Even Allu Arjun couldn't save Adipurush to be a disaster pic.twitter.com/Edu2bFZNLd
— B🅰️rle-G (blue tick) (@Hero_Zumour) June 16, 2023
Who Knew?!
I didn’t know that #AlluArjun is doing a cameo in #Adipurush 😂#Prabhas#AdipurushFromTomorrow#OmRaut#PrabhasFans . pic.twitter.com/pB5qV5IObj
— Critic Wood (@criticwood_) June 16, 2023
In Case You're Curious About the Real
Idha original 😅 pic.twitter.com/g1PiYczZt3
— 𝕊 𝕜 (@SK_username_) June 16, 2023
