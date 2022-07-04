Dilsha Prasannan has won the prestigious title of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4. She is also the first-ever female contestant to lift the trophy of the controversial reality show hosted by Mohanlal. The trophy and cash prize of Rs 50 lakh was awarded to winner Dilsha by the show’s host and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 Grand Finale: Riyas Salim Deserves To Win Mohanlal-Hosted Show, Say Fans On Twitter.

Dilsha Prasannan Wins Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4

1st lady winner of malayalam biggboss.. Congratulations #dilshaprasannan 🎉🥇👑🏆🎊 pic.twitter.com/N9kysXtePu — 💕 Venky Smiles 💕 (@gumpula_venky) July 3, 2022

