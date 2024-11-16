Director Suresh Sangaiah died on November 15 in Chennai. According to reports, he passed away around 11 PM at Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment for liver failure and jaundice. Sangaiah was widely recognised for directing Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu and Sathiya Sothanai. The Tamil filmmaker is survived by his wife and a daughter. Kannada Director Guruprasad, Known for His Films ‘Mata’ and ‘Eddelu Manjunatha,’ Dies at 52.

Tamil Director Suresh Sangaiah Passes Away

Young Tamil Director #SureshSangaiah who directed "Oru Kidaaiyin Karunai Manu" and " Sathiya Sothanai" passed away in Chennai last night due to liver failure.. He recently completed a movie with #YogiBabu He leaves behind his wife and a daughter.. Gone too soon.. RIP! pic.twitter.com/NNPb9QlnUM — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 16, 2024

