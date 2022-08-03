Ajith Kumar is one of the most sought after actors and also one of the most loved celebs of Tamil Cinema. His works, both onscreen and off screen, have been lauded by fans. From romantic dramas to action entertainers and other genres too, Ajith has done varied range of roles over the years. Fans right now are sharing the superstar’s throwback pictures and have also penned thoughtful words on him and are trending #3DecadesOfAJITHISM on Twitter. Ajith Kumar Wins Four Gold and Two Bronze Medals at 47th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship 2022 (View Pic).

A True Star

The man with inevitable courage and pure stardom 💥✨ This 3 decades he never let down his fanbase & proving loyalty throughout his career 💯 TAG : #3DecadesOfAJITHISM #Ajithkumar #AK61 pic.twitter.com/YqbyLztWtq — TRENDS AJITH (@TrendsAjith) August 2, 2022

Fans Fave

Billa Shoot Days

#3DecadesOfAJITHISM

#3DecadesOfAJITHISM is just because of THE man's sheer hardwork and the ability to withstand otherwise to thrash all the crook heads in the industry. #Ajithkumar #AK61 pic.twitter.com/JAsLtkgbHf — Valimai, Dr.Pals (@tweettopals1) August 3, 2022

Sheer Efforts

