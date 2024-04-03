Gaami, starring Vishwak Sen and Chandini Chowdary, is an adventure thriller that released in theatres on March 8. Directed by debutant Vidyadhar Kagita, this Telugu film received a positive response from the audience. For those who missed it in theatres, Gaami will be available for streaming on ZEE5 starting April 12. It will be available to watch in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada languages. Gaami Review: Netizens Laud Vishwak Sen's Performance in This Survival Thriller, Label It As Visual Spectacle.

Gaami On ZEE5

