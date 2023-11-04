Several Tamil cinema enthusiasts voiced their disappointment on social media, particularly X (formerly Twitter), regarding the background score in the Indian 2 intro video, composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Many feel that Anirudh's signature style doesn't align with the theme of the film. Fans missed AR Rahman, remembering his epic work in first part. They went on to question the decision to replace AR Rahman as the music director for the sequel. Indian 2 - An Intro: 'Ulaganayagan' Kamal Haasan Returns As Senapathy In Shankar Shanmugam's Upcoming Film (Watch Teaser Video).

Check The Tweets Below:

Fixed it This is what missed in #Indian2 A Periya Bhai Sambavam "ARR the real Goat" 😎🔥 🔥 Think before going away from Original Composer for sequel pic.twitter.com/idkBmbhDIS — AG (@arunrp555) November 3, 2023

AR Rahman - The OG

Pan India Music Director

I bet you guys... every music directors have their own uniqueness sometimes they remastered the tunes also😌❤️‍🩹 But no one given such a huge authentic tune like this 💯😫 that's why he is Pan India music director called as periya Bhai #ARRahman sir @arrahman#Indian2AnIntropic.twitter.com/O42lZVtjbS — 🔥🇲🇾Endrum Thalapathy & Thalaivan Rasigan🔥🇲🇾 (@kaarthikeyan__) November 3, 2023

Irreplaceable!

The Real And OG

Watch Indian 2 Intro Video

