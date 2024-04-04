Is Prakash Raj Joining BJP? Actor Responds to Viral Rumour on Social Media With a Scathing Repartee!

The actor-politician has addressed a widely circulated tweet suggesting his joining of the BJP. Sharing a post, the actor has shut down the rumour. Check out his post here.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 04, 2024 03:33 PM IST

Prakash Raj, known for his outspoken nature, has once again made headlines by responding to a widely circulated tweet suggesting his imminent joining of the BJP. The tweet declares his supposed affiliation with the political party. The actor has now responded to a recent, widely shared tweet claiming he is joining the BJP. Raj responded, "I guess they tried must have realised they were not rich enough (ideologically) to buy me.. what do you think friends." Prakash Raj Celebrates His 59th Birthday by Joining Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike in Ladakh (Watch Video).

Prakash Raj's Post On Social Media

