At a recent press conference, South star Karthi confirmed that he will start working on Kaithi 2, the sequel to his 2019 film, next year. As during the promotional event of his film Viruman, he revealed how filmmaker Lokesh Kanagraj will commence the film once he completes his latest project with Vijay. Viruman Trailer: Karthi, Aditi Shankar, Prakash Raj, Rajkiran’s Film Produced by Suriya Promises To Be a Mass Entertainer (Watch Video).

