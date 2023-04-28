On the occasion of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s birthday today, the makers of Kushi dropped a new still of the actress. Her character is seen dressed in a simple kurti paired with skinny fit jeans. The mangalsutra around her neck, natural makeup and simple hairdo gives her a beautiful look. She is seen all smiles as she walks the lane carrying a laptop bag on her shoulder. This new pic of Samantha from the upcoming flick, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda, is the perfect treat for fans on her birthday. Kushi Release Date: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Reel Love Story To Hit the Big Screens on September 1 (View New Poster).

Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Kushi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)