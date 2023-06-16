Mohanlal fans are in for a treat today! A new still of Malayalam Cinema’s superstar from the sets of his upcoming film has surfaced online. This still is from Lijo Jose Pellissery’s period drama Malaikottai Vaaliban. Lalettan, as he is fondly called, is seen in the get up for the film, and gearing up for his shot. The crew members too can be seen around the actor. Malaikottai Vaaliban is slated to be released during the time of Christmas this year. Malaikottai Vaaliban: Mohanlal, Lijo Jose Pellissery Along With Cast and Crew Celebrate End of Shoot With Cake and Alcohol! (Watch Video).

Mohanlal In Malaikottai Vaaliban

Mohanlal in #MalaikottaiVaaliban 🔥 Christmas 2023 release in Cinemas... pic.twitter.com/XKiCaHClIM — AB George (@AbGeorge_) June 16, 2023

