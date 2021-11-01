Superstar Mohanlal has teamed up with director Vysakh for his next. The film on cards will basically be a mass entertainer. Earlier, there were reports, about their collaboration, but now the cat is out of the bag. Reportedly, the shooting of the flick will start in the second week of November 2021 and will hit the screens in summer 2022.

Check It Out:

The blockbuster #Pulimurugan (2016) team is back! @Mohanlal, director #Vysakh & writer #Udayakrishna.Produced by #AntonyPerumbavoor and will be a mass action entertainer and #theatrical release for Summer 2022. Shoot to start in November 2nd week. pic.twitter.com/WDVOdGXux3 — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) November 1, 2021

