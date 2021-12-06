Ramya Pandian, daughter of former film director Durai Pandian, is known for her works in Tamil Cinema. She is known for portraying roles in films Joker and Aan Devathai. The actress has confirmed that she’d be making her debut in the Malayalam film industry with the upcoming movie Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam that stars Mammootty in the lead. The film is helmed by Ljio Jose Pellissery. The actress shared a series of pictures on social media to announce about her Mollywood debut.

Ramya Pandian in Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam

