Salman Khan and Ram Charan recently released the trailer of Operation Valentine in both Hindi and Telugu. The two-minute and 46-second trailer highlights Varun Tej and Manushi Chhilar's commitment to safeguarding the nation from enemy threats. The film's narrative centres on the unwavering bravery of Air Force heroes on the frontline and the hurdles they encounter while protecting the country. Operation Valentine: Salman Khan and Ram Charan to Launch Trailer of Varun Tej’s Film on February 20.

Watch Operation Valentine Hindi Trailer:

Watch Operation Valentine Telugu Trailer:

