Dulquer Salmaan and Diana Penty-starrer Salute was surprisingly released a day before the scheduled release date. Earlier, the flick was locked for release on March 18 on SonyLIV, but the makers suddenly dropped a happy news for all the fans on March 17. Salute is already out and currently streaming on OTT platform SonyLIV. However, the action-thriller received mixed response from the Twitterati. Meanwhile, fans are really impressed with Dulquer's role as a cop. Salute: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Streaming Date – All You Need To Know About Dulquer Salmaan, Diana Penty’s Crime Thriller.

The synopsis of Salute reads, "Aravind Karunakaran (Dulquer Salmaan), a voluntarily retired S.I. in the Kerala Police, is haunted by an old unsolved murder case he investigated while in service. He now gathers new clues and evidences, destined to crack the long standing cold case." Salute: Not March 18, Dulquer Salmaan’s Film Is Streaming Now On SonyLIV!

Check Out The Tweets Below:

A Theatre Material!

#Salute Review: The film is seriously a theatre material 😁 The film could had been one of the best cinematic experience for the audience 🥲 But sadly, it's an OTT Release 🥲🥲 Please #DulquerSalmaan, release your film like Salute in theatres 🙏#SaluteOnSonyLIV #salutemovie pic.twitter.com/YV9pgFjYHG — Swayam Kumar (@SwayamD71945083) March 17, 2022

Perfect Thriller!

#Salute Review A Crime Thriller Drama🍿Plot- A murderer vs Police💥A new way of Storytelling🔥DQ Thaarumaaru😎Villian🙀All Cast👍🏼Jakes BGM🥁Rosshan Making📝Mass Scenes💥No Songs👏🏼Unpredictable🤫A Clean & Perfect Thriller🙌🏼Tamil Dub🤐Worthy Watch!Don't Miss!! Saloon Rating: 4/5 pic.twitter.com/kh3xvp9yxD — Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) March 17, 2022

Decent One!

#Salute #salutereview #DulquerSalmaan #RosshanAndrrews #bobby #Sanjay Crime - Drama Movie . Making & Screenplay Was Quite Engaging. A Bit Up Small Lagging. I personally Felt The Some portions Could Have Been Better Otherwise 👏 Decent One 🙌 pic.twitter.com/iN2mbidMr9 — Shihas .S (@shihasshihab77) March 17, 2022

Intriguing!

#Salute (2022) The failure to serve and protect.#Salute blends the familiar crime genre with social commentary and drama, capturing the all-too human desperation of its key characters. The plot is intriguing, the acting is exceptional, and the conclusion is pretty haunting. — Forum Reelz (@Forum_Reelz) March 17, 2022

Gripping!

#Salute:4/5 Gripping investigative thriller which works big time on d writing,screenplay, bgm and above all its hero @dulQuer who is in excellent form! Nice to see him in a serious role, an upright cop who has to find a criminal & also fight d system #RosshanAndrrews #JakesBejoy pic.twitter.com/5NPfim3Qdf — sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) March 17, 2022

Good One!

#Salute had the trademark writing from the Bobby Sanjay, engaging & thrilling right from the start Roshan flawless making but the climax will leave you with a mixed feel I personally felt the climax could have been better other than that Salute deserves some recognition Good one pic.twitter.com/TwBv99CMpR — Manu Thankachy (@manuthankachy) March 17, 2022

Good Thought!

Salute ! 🤞 #Salute Really Enjoying the plot.👌🏻 Missing some speedy screen moves in the film.. 😊 A bit up small lagging.. But otherwise 💥 Great mixing of some investigating elements.. With background scoring 🙂 Good thought for OTT 👌🏻 (അഭിപ്രായം തികച്ചും വ്യക്തിപരം 🙂.) pic.twitter.com/qItXlgct2g — Albin Ron ツ (@albin_rOn__) March 17, 2022

Engaging!

#Salute A fairly engaging crime drama. A screenplay reminiscent of previous Bobby Sanjay ones. It's a slow burner rather than the usual out n out thrillers that we are used to seeing. Investigation part keeps you hooked if you can sit through the slow narration. pic.twitter.com/6jOFvAYJj0 — ForumKeralam (@Forumkeralam2) March 17, 2022

