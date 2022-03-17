Dulquer Salmaan and Diana Penty-starrer Salute was surprisingly released a day before the scheduled release date. Earlier, the flick was locked for release on March 18 on SonyLIV, but the makers suddenly dropped a happy news for all the fans on March 17. Salute is already out and currently streaming on OTT platform SonyLIV. However, the action-thriller received mixed response from the Twitterati. Meanwhile, fans are really impressed with Dulquer's role as a cop. Salute: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Streaming Date – All You Need To Know About Dulquer Salmaan, Diana Penty’s Crime Thriller.

The synopsis of Salute reads, "Aravind Karunakaran (Dulquer Salmaan), a voluntarily retired S.I. in the Kerala Police, is haunted by an old unsolved murder case he investigated while in service. He now gathers new clues and evidences, destined to crack the long standing cold case." Salute: Not March 18, Dulquer Salmaan’s Film Is Streaming Now On SonyLIV!

Check Out The Tweets Below:

