SS Rajamouli’s film RRR has received fabulous response from the audience across the globe. The Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer has been nominated in various awards categories. The SC Awards has shared its list of nominations of this year and RRR has scored multiple nominations. It includes Best International Film, Best Editing and Best Director for SS Rajamouli. SC Awards 2022: SS Rajamouli’s RRR Gets Nominated in Top Films of 2022 Along With Top Gun Maverick, TAR and Elvis!

RRR Nominated For Best International Film

RRR Nominated For Best Editing

SS Rajamouli Nominated For Best Director

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)