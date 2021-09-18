SIIMA 2020 award night was previously cancelled due to COVID-19 concerna and the award for years 2019, 2020 are held in today. Interestingly, two big wins of the evening include superstar Mahesh Babu who bags the best actor in a leading role award for Maharshi, Whereas Velraj gets the best cinematographer honour for Asuran SIIMA was inaugurated in 2012 by the founder of Celebrity Cricket League, Vishnuvardhan Induri. Check out the complete list of winners.

Congratulations Velraj!

We congratulate Velraj on winning the Best Cinematographer (Tamil) award for the movie Asuran in 2019! #SIIMA2019 #SIIMA2021 pic.twitter.com/7oWdQwRYUW — SIIMA (@siima) September 18, 2021

Mahesh Babu Getting the Best Actor Honour!

We congratulate the ever-dashing, ever-awesome superstar @urstrulyMahesh on winning the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Telugu) award for the movie Maharshi! #SIIMA2019 #SIIMA2021 pic.twitter.com/rN4YXC4GEz — SIIMA (@siima) September 18, 2021

Imran Sardhariya Wins Best Choreographer Award for Avane Srimannarayan (Kannada)

Hearty congratulations, Imran Sardhariya, for winning the Best Choreographer Award (Kannada) for Avane Srimannarayana. #SIIMA2019 #SIIMA2021 pic.twitter.com/siTMkU42fq — SIIMA (@siima) September 18, 2021

Anurag Kulkarni wins the Best Playback Singer Award!

We congratulate Anurag Kulkarni on winning the Best Playback Singer (Male) (Telugu) award for the Ismart Shankar Title Song! #SIIMA2019 #SIIMA2021 pic.twitter.com/f6p9fcTTgL — SIIMA (@siima) September 18, 2021

KS Harisankar Wins For the song Pavizha Mazha

Congratulations K.S. Harisankar on winning the Best Playback Singer (Male) (Malayalam) award for the song Pavizha Mazha in the movie Athiran! #SIIMA2019 #SIIMA2021 pic.twitter.com/RkwuVqXPoW — SIIMA (@siima) September 18, 2021

Chinmayi Sripaada Wins Best Playback Singer (Female) Honour! (Telugu)

Saindhavi Bags Best Female Playback Singer Award (Tamil)

We congratulate @singersaindhavi on winning the Best Playback Singer (Female) (Tamil) award for the song Ellu Vaya Pookalaye in the movie Asuran in 2019! #SIIMA2019 #SIIMA2021 pic.twitter.com/AexOeU7D2r — SIIMA (@siima) September 18, 2021

Prarthana Indrajith wins the Best Female Playback Singer (Malayalam)

