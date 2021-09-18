SIIMA 2020 award night was previously cancelled due to COVID-19 concerna and the award for years 2019, 2020 are held in today. Interestingly, two big wins of the evening include superstar Mahesh Babu who bags the best actor in a leading role award for Maharshi, Whereas Velraj gets the best cinematographer honour for Asuran SIIMA was inaugurated in 2012 by the founder of Celebrity Cricket League, Vishnuvardhan Induri. Check out the complete list of winners.

Congratulations Velraj!

Mahesh Babu Getting the Best Actor Honour!

Imran Sardhariya Wins Best Choreographer Award for Avane Srimannarayan (Kannada)

Anurag Kulkarni wins the Best Playback Singer Award!

 KS Harisankar Wins For the song Pavizha Mazha

Chinmayi Sripaada Wins Best Playback Singer (Female) Honour! (Telugu)

Saindhavi Bags Best Female Playback Singer Award (Tamil)

Prarthana Indrajith wins the Best Female Playback Singer (Malayalam) 

