Maanaadu, starring Silambarasan TR and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead, is all set to be released in theatres on November 25. A pre-release event was organised today in Chennai for which the film’s team addressed the guests present at the event. Silambarasan, also known as STR or Simbu, spoke at the event and mentioned the problems he’s facing. While addressing the crowd, the actor got emotional and was seen in tears. He said, “I’m facing lots of issues and problems. They are making it really hard for me. I'll take care of them. You take care of me”. The video of it has taken internet by storm and fans have shared posts saying they extend all their support to him.

Video Of Silambarasan From Maanaadu Pre-Release Event

