Fans were celebrating the release of Suriya’s successful film Jai Bhim and here is another reason for all Suriya fanatic to celebrate. The makers of Etharkkum Thunindhavan have not just dropped a glimpse of the actor from the upcoming action-thriller, but have also announced the film’s release date. Etharkkum Thunindhavan, written and directed by Pandiraj, is all set to be released in theatres on February 4, 2022. In the teaser video, Suriya’s goofy, stylish and the angry young man avatar is whistle-worthy. The background score composed by D Imman just makes this video a perfect watch.

A Glimpse Of Suriya In Etharkkum Thunindhavan

