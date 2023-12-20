Thalapathy 68 Is Not Titled Boss or Puzzle; Venkat Prabhu To Announce Title of Vijay-Starrer Soon

Thalapathy 68 stars Vijay in the lead, alongside Meenakshii Chaudhary, Prashanth Thiagarajan, Yogi Babu and others. This marks the 25th film produced by AGS Entertainment.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 20, 2023 11:18 AM IST

Thalapathy 68 is the upcoming film starring Vijay in the leading role. This yet-to-be-titled project is written and directed by the ace filmmaker Venkat Prabhu. There have been speculations surrounding the film's title, with gossipmongers suggesting it could be called Boss or Puzzle. However, a clarification on the matter has been issued. Archana Kalpathi, the creative producer of AGS Entertainment, posted on X, stating, “Keep calm and wait for the real one very soon @vp_offl is cooking something special. It is definitely not Boss or Puzzle.” Thalapathy 68: Vijay Covers His Face With Mask As He Leaves for Bangkok for Shooting of Venkat Prabhu’s Film (Watch Video).

Update On Thalapathy 68 Title

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Actor Vijay AGS Entertainment Archana Kalpathi Boss Meenakshii Chaudhary Prashanth Thiagarajan Puzzle South Cinema Tamil Thalapathy 68 Thalapathy 68 Cast Thalapathy 68 First Look Thalapathy 68 Shooting Thalapathy 68 Title Thalapathy 68 Updates Thalapathy Vijay Venkat Prabhu Vijay
You might also like
Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma Faces Nomination Heat; Exes Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan Serve Romance (Watch Video)
TV

Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma Faces Nomination Heat; Exes Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan Serve Romance (Watch Video)
Dec 20, 2023 11:18 AM IST

Thalapathy 68 is the upcoming film starring Vijay in the leading role. This yet-to-be-titled project is written and directed by the ace filmmaker Venkat Prabhu. There have been speculations surrounding the film's title, with gossipmongers suggesting it could be called Boss or Puzzle. However, a clarification on the matter has been issued. Archana Kalpathi, the creative producer of AGS Entertainment, posted on X, stating, “Keep calm and wait for the real one very soon @vp_offl is cooking something special. It is definitely not Boss or Puzzle.” Thalapathy 68: Vijay Covers His Face With Mask As He Leaves for Bangkok for Shooting of Venkat Prabhu’s Film (Watch Video).

Update On Thalapathy 68 Title

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Actor Vijay AGS Entertainment Archana Kalpathi Boss Meenakshii Chaudhary Prashanth Thiagarajan Puzzle South Cinema Tamil Thalapathy 68 Thalapathy 68 Cast Thalapathy 68 First Look Thalapathy 68 Shooting Thalapathy 68 Title Thalapathy 68 Updates Thalapathy Vijay Venkat Prabhu Vijay
You might also like
Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma Faces Nomination Heat; Exes Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan Serve Romance (Watch Video)
TV

Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma Faces Nomination Heat; Exes Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan Serve Romance (Watch Video)
Bigg Boss 17: K-Pop Star Aoora's Family Upset Over Mockery Amid Language Barrier, Calls for Increased Screen Time
TV

Bigg Boss 17: K-Pop Star Aoora's Family Upset Over Mockery Amid Language Barrier, Calls for Increased Screen Time
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Meets PM Narendra Modi, Requests to Declare Damage Caused by Michaung Storm as National Calamity
News

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Meets PM Narendra Modi, Requests to Declare Damage Caused by Michaung Storm as National Calamity
Tamil Nadu Bridge Collapse: Bridge on Thoothukudi-Madurai Highway Near Anthony Puram Collapses Amid Heavy Rains (Watch Video)
News

Tamil Nadu Bridge Collapse: Bridge on Thoothukudi-Madurai Highway Near Anthony Puram Collapses Amid Heavy Rains (Watch Video)
Google Trends Google Trends
England vs West Indies
100K+ searches
Chelsea vs Newcastle
50K+ searches
Chelsea
20K+ searches
Carabao Cup
10K+ searches
Phil Salt
10K+ searches
Google Trends Google Trends
England vs West Indies
100K+ searches
Chelsea vs Newcastle
50K+ searches
Chelsea
20K+ searches
Carabao Cup
10K+ searches
Phil Salt
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma