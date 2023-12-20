Thalapathy 68 Is Not Titled Boss or Puzzle; Venkat Prabhu To Announce Title of Vijay-Starrer Soon

Thalapathy 68 is the upcoming film starring Vijay in the leading role. This yet-to-be-titled project is written and directed by the ace filmmaker Venkat Prabhu. There have been speculations surrounding the film's title, with gossipmongers suggesting it could be called Boss or Puzzle. However, a clarification on the matter has been issued. Archana Kalpathi, the creative producer of AGS Entertainment, posted on X, stating, “Keep calm and wait for the real one very soon @vp_offl is cooking something special. It is definitely not Boss or Puzzle.” Thalapathy 68: Vijay Covers His Face With Mask As He Leaves for Bangkok for Shooting of Venkat Prabhu’s Film (Watch Video).

Update On Thalapathy 68 Title

