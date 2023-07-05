Filmmaker Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan's shoot has finally wrapped-up. The makers shared a special video online from the last day of the shoot which sees cast and crew as well as actor Vikram happily doing Arjun Ashokan's iconic Romancham headshake. The period drama also stars Parvathy and Malavika Mohanan as female leads. Romancham: Sanju Samson Does ‘Romanjification’ on His Rajasthan Royals Teammates, Gets Them to do Arjun Ashokan’s Famous Head-Shake.

Thangalaan Wrapped Up:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)