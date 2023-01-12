#VeeraSimhaReddy review frm USA. 1. NBK gurinchi entha cheppina thakkuvey, sureshot one man show,His controlled characterization with mass elements worked terrific🔥 2. screenplay and direction is just okay. 3. Satisfied and recommended to watch in theatres. 4Hit film 2.5/5. pic.twitter.com/vVAaUm87Cx — Hyderabadi🌿 (@Asif_shaikk) January 11, 2023

'Mass'

Review - #VeeraSimhaReddy 1st half Good Mass Elements 2nd half "MASSSSSSSSS"🔥✌️✊️🦁 MASS × ACTION DRAMA With Vintage #Balayya performance & dialogues done well Duniya Vijay 🤝🙌💥@shrutihaasan Okayish 2 Songs 💥✨️💃🕺 B🔥G🔥M 👌❤️‍🔥 @MusicThaman 3-3.25/5 [Min] — RR (@rrking99) January 11, 2023

'Disaster'

#VeeraSimhaReddy Review : 0.75/5 (Disaster) Cringe movie with baseless scenes and illogical fights. Positives: Thaman BGM at places Negatives: Initial 20 mins is cringe especially scenes with Shruti Hasan, Illogical fights, Songs, Very bad screenplay, Bad narration, Second Half — Rajesh Chinnaga (@Rajesh_Chinnaga) January 12, 2023

