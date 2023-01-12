Veera Simha Reddy released in cinema halls today (January 12). Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna as the lead with Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Honey Rose and Duniya Vijay playing key roles, the Telugu film had high expectations from it. So, is it worth? Helmed by Gopichand Malineni, the flick happens to be an actioner. Now, moviegoers who have watched FDS of VSR took to the micro-blogging site and have penned their verdict. FYI, Veera Simha Reddy has garnered mixed review from netizens. Check it out below. Veera Simha Reddy Review: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Telugu Film Gets a Lukewarm Response From Critics.
'Below Average'
#VeeraSimhaReddy Review
Final Report: A below-average action entertainer!
The first half is fairly engaging despite the routineness!
The film carries well in the second half, however becomes slow and unbearable after the item song 👎🏽!
Rating: 2.25/5#VeeraSimhaReddyOnJan12th
— FDFSLiveAus 🇦🇺 (@FDFSLiveAus) January 12, 2023
'NBK Shines'
Review:- Starts with good note, NBK shines as usual with his powerful performance, fights, & dance.@MusicThaman BGM is lit 💥🥁#Balakrishna 2nd look 🔥
Pre-Interval fight 👌🏻
Marriage fight mass stuff🥵
Okayish 2nd half👍🏻#Jaibalayya Song 🤙🏽
Will work at BO🙌🏻
#VeeraSimhaReddy pic.twitter.com/81I7ZMIMwO
— Niikill_Kumar⚪ (@niikill_kumar) January 12, 2023
'Terrific'
#VeeraSimhaReddy review frm USA.
1. NBK gurinchi entha cheppina thakkuvey, sureshot one man show,His controlled characterization with mass elements worked terrific🔥
2. screenplay and direction is just okay.
3. Satisfied and recommended to watch in theatres.
4Hit film 2.5/5. pic.twitter.com/vVAaUm87Cx
— Hyderabadi🌿 (@Asif_shaikk) January 11, 2023
'Mass'
Review - #VeeraSimhaReddy
1st half Good Mass Elements
2nd half "MASSSSSSSSS"🔥✌️✊️🦁
MASS × ACTION DRAMA With Vintage #Balayya performance & dialogues done well
Duniya Vijay 🤝🙌💥@shrutihaasan Okayish
2 Songs 💥✨️💃🕺
B🔥G🔥M 👌❤️🔥 @MusicThaman
3-3.25/5 [Min]
— RR (@rrking99) January 11, 2023
'Disaster'
Review : 0.75/5 (Disaster)
Cringe movie with baseless scenes and illogical fights.
Positives:
Thaman BGM at places
Negatives:
Initial 20 mins is cringe especially scenes with Shruti Hasan,
Illogical fights,
Songs,
Very bad screenplay,
Bad narration,
Second Half
— Rajesh Chinnaga (@Rajesh_Chinnaga) January 12, 2023
