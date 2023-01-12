Veera Simha Reddy released in cinema halls today (January 12). Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna as the lead with Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Honey Rose and Duniya Vijay playing key roles, the Telugu film had high expectations from it. So, is it worth? Helmed by Gopichand Malineni, the flick happens to be an actioner. Now, moviegoers who have watched FDS of VSR took to the micro-blogging site and have penned their verdict. FYI, Veera Simha Reddy has garnered mixed review from netizens. Check it out below. Veera Simha Reddy Review: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Telugu Film Gets a Lukewarm Response From Critics. 

'Below Average'

'NBK Shines'

'Terrific'

'Mass'

'Disaster'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)