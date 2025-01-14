In the sexual harassment case filed against him by Malayalam actor Honey Rose, the Kerala High Court emphasized the unacceptability of body shaming in society, highlighting the damaging effects of such remarks on individuals. Justice [Name] stated that comments targeting a person’s physical attributes, whether labelling them as too fat, too skinny, too short, or too tall—are deeply harmful and must be avoided. The court noted, “There is a prevailing sense that we are all 'too something' or 'not enough.' This is life—our bodies, minds, and hearts will inevitably change. It’s imperative for everyone to exercise vigilance when commenting on others, irrespective of gender.” Makar Sankranti 2025: Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Rishab Shetty and Other Celebs Extend Heartfelt Festive Wishes to Fans.

Kerala High Court Condemns Body Shaming

Body shaming not acceptable in our society: Kerala High Court. pic.twitter.com/hVvpm800ns — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) January 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)