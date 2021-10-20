Abhishek Bachchan has officially announced the third season of Breathe Into The Shadows. The previous two seasons of the series were a hit and we bet fans are the happiest right now. As per the tweet, apart from AB, the new season will also see Amit Sadh, Saiyami Kher, Nithya Menen reprising their roles.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)