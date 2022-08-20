Singing reality shows have become a huge hit and rule the weekend slots on television. Now, according to a report in TOI, music composer and singer Anu Malik will be seen as the judge of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs. Anu Malik shared his excitement of being a part of the show and also said that the show is a prestigious platform for music enthusiasts. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: Jaya Prada All Set To Appear As Celebrity Guest on the Singing Reality Show for the Semi-Finale Episode.

Anu Malik (Photo Credit: Instagram)

