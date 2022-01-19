In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, we are going to see a major fight between Abhijit Bichhukale and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. As seen in the latest promo shared by the makers, after Devo bites Abhijit on his hand amidst ticket to finale task, he gets furious and picks a stone to throw at the actress. In the task, the contestants have to collect coloured balls in a bag.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)