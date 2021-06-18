Here is the latest gossip with regards to Bigg Boss 15. As tweeted by The Khabri, this time the controversial reality show will run for six months. That's not it, as it also mentions that the commoners will get early entry inside the BB house, who will then be voted out by the viewers. After the elimination, the celebrities will enter. Interesting, right?

Check It Out:

#Exclusive #BiggBoss15 BB15 will start Early and House will be opened for Commoners. They will stay Inside, it will be telecast On Voot and Audience will Vote for them After Many Eliminations Real Season will start when celebs Join Them. Season will Continue for around 6 Months. — The Khabri (@RealTheKhabri) June 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)