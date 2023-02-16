We hear Bigg Boss 16's mandali members, Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will be sharing screen space together. Well, as per latest report, Shiv and Nimrit have been roped in for a music video. They will shoot for the song soon. We bet, ShivRit fans are the happiest right now! However, there has been no official confirmation on this news yet. Bigg Boss 16 Contestants Dance to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Deewangi Deewangi' Song at Farah Khan's Rooftop Party (Watch Video).

Shiv and Nimrit in Music Video:

