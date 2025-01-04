The Bigg Boss 18 family week episodes garnered massive TRPs, with contestants enjoying emotional reunions with their loved ones. Amid the heartwarming moments, a video has surfaced featuring Rajat Dalal’s mother, who took a cheeky dig at Karanveer Mehra and Chum Darang, referencing their viral bathroom kiss controversy. She jokingly remarked, “Karan ne toh seekh li hogi Chum ki basha, bohot pyaare lagte ho bathroom mein jaatey.” Karanveer responded with a playful quip, “Main poore ghar mein ghoomta hoon.” To note, the viral moment had originated during a lighthearted cleaning task involving ChumVeer that unexpectedly led to their kiss. ‘Phus, Thanda’: Kamya Punjabi Blasts Vivian Dsena for His Underwhelming Gameplay on ‘Bigg Boss 18’; Salman Khan Tells Him ‘Game’s Over’ (Watch Video).

Rajat Dalal's Mother Takes Dig at Karanveer Mehra and Chum Darang

