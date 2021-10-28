Michael C Hall is returning with the Showtime series Dexter: New Blood and the show fans can’t keep calm already. Michael C Hall is reprising the role of the butcher aka the serial killer once again and the crime series is all set to premiere in the USA on Sunday, November 7 on Showtime at 9:00 PM. (ET). The good news for the show fans is that Dexter: New Blood will be available to stream in India From November 8 only on the Voot Select app.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Who better to talk about Dexter, than the man who is now known as Dexter across the world. A long awaited return you surely don’t want to miss!!#DexterNewBlood, streaming starts from 8th Nov on #VootSelect. pic.twitter.com/YgYOr9QuhO — Voot Select (@VootSelect) October 28, 2021

