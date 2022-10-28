Star Plus will soon present an interesting concept yet again titled Faltu Hai Anmol. The show is said to go on air from November 2, 2022 at the prime time slot of 9:00 p.m. and will feature Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja in titular roles. The channel has shared the look of Niharika as Faltu Singh. Produced by The Boyhood Productions, the poster of the show looks promising. Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se Actress Akshita Tiwari Bags Star Plus’ Upcoming Show Faltu! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)