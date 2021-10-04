Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah passed away on October 3. This news came as a shocker to many. Now, on October 4, TMKOC's cast members namely Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, and more paid a visit to the deceased's residence to pay their last respects. Reportedly, the veteran actor died after battling cancer. Check out pics from funeral below.

Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal

Munmun Dutta aka Babita

Bhavya Gandhi aka Tapu

