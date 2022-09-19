Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved TV shows. In today's (Sept 19) episode, finally Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) will come face-to-face wherein the latter will apologise to the former for ruining her life. However, it's Sai Joshi's unforgiving act that has left Twitterati impressed. Fans are loving the new 'fiery' Sai and cannot keep calm. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Update: Chavan Family Learns That Sai Is Alive in Star Plus’ Popular Drama!

'Fiery'

I'm loving this fiery #SaiJoshi 🔥🔥🔥 Sai don't ever forget it was your Ex who took the decision to let you go not her! A-lot of damage has been done where theres no point to even look back but all deserve equal treatment not just one!#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #AyeshaSingh pic.twitter.com/7ODNyoCsOb — Shyreen✨|| Adios Amigos 🌸 (@LiliesReliefShy) September 19, 2022

'Fabulous'

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin Ayesha is a fabulous actor. Today's episode solely belongs to Ayesha. She expressed sadness, hurt, anger and everything so perfectly.#AyeshaSingh#SaiJoshi AYESHA SOUL OF GHKKPM pic.twitter.com/IeSbnK806D — MayuriReddy (@MayuriReddyE) September 19, 2022

'Sai is Fire'

This is my #SaiJoshi🔥. The fire 🔥 in her eyes was not to show ego but to burn ego and attitude others have for her. I loved way she answered,put her emotions. Just loved it,today's episode belongs to #AyeshaSingh Ayesha truly live Sai🔥. Mr Vankar can we get more such episodes pic.twitter.com/7iOveapP7u — Unique Fan (@UniqueFan6) September 19, 2022

'Excellent'

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin Today one more excellent performance by #AyeshaSingh 👏. Post leap we got new #SaiJoshi,who is still fierce but put her point in calm and firm manner,her pain,anger,care everything upto mark👏. And way today she refuse to forgive Pakhi 🔥well done👏 pic.twitter.com/qZatsVuYut — HumanDoll (@HumanDoll14) September 19, 2022

Watching this bit on repeat! Ayesha my girl you nailed it and how!!! The pain, anger, heartbreak, sternness all portrayed in one scene beautifully 🤌🏼 You ace it my girl! Truly live Sai Joshi and bring her to life 🥰#AyeshaSingh #SaiJoshi #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/DRLTskLxX7 — Siya (@siyavt6) September 19, 2022

