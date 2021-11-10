Hiccups and Hookups is Lionsgate Play’s First Indian original show and this series is helmed by Kunal Kohli. The makers have dropped the first look poster of the series featuring the lead actors – Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar and Shinnova. The trio can be seen chilling in the coolest manner by enjoying some drinks and music in a bathtub. Touted to be an edgy family drama, the series is all set to be premiered on November 26.

Hiccups And Hookups First Look Poster

