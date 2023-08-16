Hina Khan, who is busy shooting for her Punjabi film Shinda Shinda No Papa in Chandigarh, returned home last night and surprised her mom. The actress took to Instagram and shared video of her adorable reunion with her maa, which happens to be priceless as well as emotional. Hina's mother was all teary-eyed upon seeing her daughter in front of her. Check it out. Hina Khan's Golden-Maroon Lehenga Choli is Perfect Choice For Your Next Wedding (View Pics).

Hina Khan Surprises Her Maa:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

