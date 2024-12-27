The much-awaited mystery thriller Khoj: Parchaiyon Ke Uss Paar has officially premiered on ZEE5 today (December 27). Directed by Prabal Baruah and produced by Juggernaut, the seven-episode series promises a gripping exploration of suspense and identity. Starring Sharib Hashmi, Anupriya Goenka and Aamir Dalvi in key roles, Khoj is expected to captivate viewers with its intricate plot. The story follows Ved (Sharib Hashmi), whose life takes a dark turn when his wife, Meera, mysteriously vanishes. His relentless search for answers leads him into a web of cryptic clues and unsettling events. Check out Khoj's trailer below. ‘Sikandar’ Teaser Postponed: Glimpse of Salman Khan’s Film Delayed Due to Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Passing; Makers Announce New Date and Time.

Watch 'Khoj: Parchaiyo Ke Uss Paar' Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)