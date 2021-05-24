Netflix's Spanish show La Casa De Papel popularly known as Money Heist has just dropped the release date announcement video and fans can surely rejoice the good news. Netflix's Spanish show is releasing in two parts, yes, Volume 1 will arrive on Netflix on September 3 while Volume 2 to premiere on December 3.

Check Out Money Heist Part 5 Release Date Announcement Promo Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)