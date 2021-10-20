Netflix workers staged a walk-out on Wednesday in an unprecedented show of defiance to protest the streaming giant Netflix's decision to release comedian Dave Chappelle’s new comedy special The Closer, which they say ridicules transgender people. As per Reuters, "A group of employees calling itself Team Trans* has scheduled a rally outside Netflix’s 13-story Sunset Boulevard offices in Los Angeles, where activists, public figures and other supporters plan to present Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos with a list of asks."

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Netflix workers stage walk-out over Chappelle transgender comments https://t.co/sPPTDv1aiq pic.twitter.com/Gij8RfvvF1 — Reuters (@Reuters) October 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)