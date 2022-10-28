Ever since the #MeToo accused Sajid Khan entered Bigg Boss 16, the filmmaker has been receiving a lot of flak online. Colors TV has also been slammed for signing him for the show. Now, Karanvir Bohra and Poonam Pandey have come out in support of Sajid and emphasised how everyone deserves a second chances. They also added how we all are humans, and are bond to make mistakes. Bigg Boss 16: Shehnaaz Gill Supports #MeToo Accused Sajid Khan With a 'Cute' Video Message; Twitterati Left Disappointed - Watch!

Karanvir and Poonam Support Sajid:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)