Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa put divorce rumours to rest by celebrating Holi 2022 together along with daughter Ziana. The actress shared a click of the trio amidst Holi festivities. Earlier, it was reported that there's trouble in the couple's paradise as the two grabbed headlines for staying apart even after welcoming a baby girl. Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen Blessed With a Baby Girl, Actor Shares First Pics of Their Daughter on Social Media!

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charu Asopa Sen (@asopacharu)

